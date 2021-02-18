It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 13. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -3 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on mtstandard.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Butte, MT
