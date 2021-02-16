It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 22. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. Stay in the know. Visit mtstandard.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Butte, MT
