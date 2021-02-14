It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -7. We'll see a low temperature of -16 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 8:00 AM MST. Visit mtstandard.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Butte, MT
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperat…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecasted low t…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel much colder at -11. Today's forecasted lo…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -6, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at . -19 degrees is…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low te…
Butte's evening forecast: Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low 14F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow a…
This evening's outlook for Butte: Partly cloudy. Low -1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperat…
Butte's evening forecast: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around -15F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day t…
This evening in Butte: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -2F. Winds light an…