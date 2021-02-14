 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Butte, MT

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -7. We'll see a low temperature of -16 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 8:00 AM MST. Visit mtstandard.com for more weather updates.

