It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel much colder at -11. Today's forecasted low temperature is -17 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until SAT 11:00 AM MST. Keep an eye on mtstandard.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Butte, MT
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperat…
Butte's evening forecast: Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low 14F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow a…
It will be a cold day in Butte, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14 de…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecasted low t…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low te…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -6, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at . -19 degrees is…
This evening's outlook for Butte: Partly cloudy. Low -1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperat…
Butte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
This evening in Butte: Cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Butte people should be prepared for temperatures just above…