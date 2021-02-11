It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -15 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit mtstandard.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Butte, MT
