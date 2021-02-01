It will be a cold day in Butte, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. A 16-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit mtstandard.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Butte, MT
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Butte today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Winds shou…
It will be a cold day in Butte, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcasted…
Butte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Butte tomorrow. …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecast…
Butte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. 12 degrees is today's low. Winds sh…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Butte today. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degree…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low …
Butte's evening forecast: Generally clear. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Butte Sunday, with temperatures in the …
This evening's outlook for Butte: Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 21F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatur…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low te…