Butte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit mtstandard.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2020 in Butte, MT
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Butte today. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24…
Butte temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 deg…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 8-degree low is forcas…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecast…
Butte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 10 deg…
It will be a cold day in Butte, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. A 19-degree low is forcasted. Winds …
Temperatures in Butte will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you h…