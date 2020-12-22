Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Butte, MT

 Skip to main content
Butte temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit mtstandard.com.

