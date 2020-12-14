 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Butte, MT

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on mtstandard.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

