 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Butte: Occasional snow showers. Low 8F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 9.57. A -3-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 11:00 AM MST. Keep an eye on mtstandard.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Netherlands hit by first ‘proper snowstorm’ in a decade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News