Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

Butte's evening forecast: Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low 14F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 9.99. We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Butte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SUN 5:00 PM MST.