This evening in Butte: Cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Butte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The Butte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SAT 8:00 AM MST. Keep an eye on mtstandard.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Butte
