 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Butte: Cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Butte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The Butte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SAT 8:00 AM MST. Keep an eye on mtstandard.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Removing large amounts of snow in New York City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News