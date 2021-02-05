 Skip to main content
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

This evening's outlook for Butte: Cloudy. Snow likely late. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in Butte Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 11:00 PM MST until FRI 11:00 AM MST. Visit mtstandard.com for more weather updates.

