Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

This evening in Butte: Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 18.66. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit mtstandard.com for more weather updates.