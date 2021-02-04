This evening in Butte: Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 18.66. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit mtstandard.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Butte
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Butte will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Winds should b…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Butte today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
It will be a cold day in Butte, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcasted…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecast…
Butte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. 12 degrees is today's low. Winds sh…
Butte's evening forecast: Generally clear. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Butte Sunday, with temperatures in the …
This evening's outlook for Butte: Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Butte Monda…
This evening's outlook for Butte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Butte area Tuesda…
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Butte today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Winds shou…