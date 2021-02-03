 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Butte: Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Wednesday, Butte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. A 17-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Butte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Administrative Message until WED 7:00 PM MST. Keep an eye on mtstandard.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hikers find themselves just feet from avalanche in Washington

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News