Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

For the drive home in Butte: Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Wednesday, Butte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. A 17-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Butte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Administrative Message until WED 7:00 PM MST.