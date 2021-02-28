Butte's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 4F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Butte tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Butte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit mtstandard.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Butte
