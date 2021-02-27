Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

Butte's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 10F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 22.06. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 5 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 11:00 AM MST. Keep an eye on mtstandard.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.