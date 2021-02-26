This evening's outlook for Butte: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 19F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 15.96. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Butte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit mtstandard.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Butte
