Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

Tonight's weather conditions in Butte: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 22.72. 3 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until WED 9:00 AM MST.