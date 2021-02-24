 Skip to main content
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

Tonight's weather conditions in Butte: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 22.72. 3 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until WED 9:00 AM MST. Stay in the know. Visit mtstandard.com for local news and weather.

