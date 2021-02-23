 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Butte: Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening, becoming windy with snow showers overnight. Low 23F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 12.43. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 8:00 PM MST until TUE 7:00 AM MST. Visit mtstandard.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News