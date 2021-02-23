Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

For the drive home in Butte: Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening, becoming windy with snow showers overnight. Low 23F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 12.43. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 8:00 PM MST until TUE 7:00 AM MST. Visit mtstandard.com for more weather updates.