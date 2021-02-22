Tonight's weather conditions in Butte: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Butte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit mtstandard.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Butte
