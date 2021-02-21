 Skip to main content
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

This evening in Butte: Some clouds. Low 19F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Butte tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit mtstandard.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

