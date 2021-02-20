Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

This evening's outlook for Butte: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 19.26. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit mtstandard.com for more weather updates.