This evening's outlook for Butte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Butte area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Butte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Administrative Message until TUE 8:45 PM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit mtstandard.com.
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Butte
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Butte will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Winds should b…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Butte today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
It will be a cold day in Butte, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcasted…
Butte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. 12 degrees is today's low. Winds sh…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Butte today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Winds shou…
Butte's evening forecast: Generally clear. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Butte Sunday, with temperatures in the …
Butte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Butte tomorrow. …
This evening's outlook for Butte: Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Butte Monda…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Butte today. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degree…