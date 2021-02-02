Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

This evening's outlook for Butte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Butte area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Butte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Administrative Message until TUE 8:45 PM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit mtstandard.com.