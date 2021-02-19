This evening in Butte: Occasional snow showers. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in Butte Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Butte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on mtstandard.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Butte
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -7. We'll see a low temper…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel much colder at -11. Today's forecasted lo…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 22. Today's forecasted low…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 9. 1 degree i…
This evening in Butte: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. It might be a good day to sta…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
This evening's outlook for Butte: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low -17F. Winds light and variable. It might be a go…
This evening in Butte: Mainly cloudy. Low -16F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barel…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 20. We'll see a low tempe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Butte: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -19F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good…