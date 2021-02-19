 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Butte: Occasional snow showers. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in Butte Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Butte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on mtstandard.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News