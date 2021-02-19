Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

This evening in Butte: Occasional snow showers. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in Butte Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Butte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on mtstandard.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.