Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

Butte's evening forecast: Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -3F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 27.75. A 15-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Butte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit mtstandard.com for more weather updates.