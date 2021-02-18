Butte's evening forecast: Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -3F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 27.75. A 15-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Butte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit mtstandard.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Butte
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -7. We'll see a low temper…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel much colder at -11. Today's forecasted lo…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -6, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at . -19 degrees is…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 22. Today's forecasted low…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 9. 1 degree i…
This evening in Butte: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. It might be a good day to sta…
This evening's outlook for Butte: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low -17F. Winds light and variable. It might be a go…
This evening in Butte: Mainly cloudy. Low -16F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barel…
Tonight's weather conditions in Butte: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -19F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 20. We'll see a low tempe…