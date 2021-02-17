For the drive home in Butte: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 19.45. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -2 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on mtstandard.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Butte
