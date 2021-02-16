Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

This evening in Butte: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 19.76. 15 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 20% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 12:00 PM MST. Keep an eye on mtstandard.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.