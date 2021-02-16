This evening in Butte: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 19.76. 15 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 20% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 12:00 PM MST. Keep an eye on mtstandard.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Butte
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -7. We'll see a low temper…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel much colder at -11. Today's forecasted lo…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -6, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at . -19 degrees is…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low te…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 9. 1 degree i…
This evening's outlook for Butte: Partly cloudy. Low -1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperat…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 22. Today's forecasted low…
Butte's evening forecast: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around -15F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day t…
This evening in Butte: Mainly cloudy. Low -16F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barel…