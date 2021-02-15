 Skip to main content
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

This evening in Butte: Cloudy. Low 1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28.27. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit mtstandard.com.

