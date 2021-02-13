Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

This evening's outlook for Butte: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low -17F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel even colder at -3.74. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -19 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit mtstandard.com.