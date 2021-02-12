Tonight's weather conditions in Butte: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -19F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -1 though it will feel even colder at -3.83. We'll see a low temperature of -20 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until FRI 2:00 PM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit mtstandard.com.
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Butte
