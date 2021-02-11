Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

Butte's evening forecast: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around -15F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -2 though it will feel much colder at -7.67. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -19 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning from WED 10:00 PM MST until THU 12:00 PM MST. Stay in the know. Visit mtstandard.com for local news and weather.