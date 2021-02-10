 Skip to main content
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

This evening's outlook for Butte: Partly cloudy. Low -1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 15.29. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -13 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit mtstandard.com for more weather updates.

