Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Butte

This evening's outlook for Butte: Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Butte tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 10-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest.