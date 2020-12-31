 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Butte

Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Butte

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Butte: Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Butte tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 10-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit mtstandard.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News