 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Montana Standard is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Town Pump

Watch now: Butte celebrates Pride with drag show and fundraiser

  • 0
Butte celebrates Pride

Tora Andersch, 13, Danielle Flowers, 14, and Dysis Kunz, 14, are bedecked in rainbows as the celebrate Pride on Saturday night at Stodden Park. Organizers of the event hosted a drag show put on by Shadow House Productions. All money raised at the event will be donated to a local charity. 
Butte celebrates Pride

A drag performer and audience members stand by to give money during a performance on Saturday evening at Stodden Park. Butte celebrated Pride Month with a drag show. All money raised during the event will be donated to a local charity.
Butte celebrates Pride

One-year-old Otto Livermore celebrates Pride with his parents BT and Karlee on Saturday evening at Stodden Park in Butte.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News