A man convicted of a home invasion in Butte cursed, shattered a microphone and stormed out of a room at the Butte jail Wednesday after a judge…
Steven Douglas Shipe, 52, of Butte pleaded guilty Wednesday in Missoula District Court to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth…
Justin Barnes knows all too well that the tenure of school superintendents in Montana can be brutish and short.
Twenty-four Butte High School Class of 2021 seniors share the honors as co-valedictorians and five students earned the honor of salutatorians.
Prosecutors say Rocky Lyons used Butte Rescue Mission accounts to make $11,391 in purchases for personal use when she was the nonprofit organi…
Butte police reports
Prosecutor Mike Clague is a big believer in DUI treatment courts, knowing that most defendants who complete the intense programs never appear …
After a Butte High School education filled with hard work and great friends, co-valedictorian Ella Prigge says she’s “ready for the next chapter.”
The Uptown Café has announced the restaurant will be closed for dinners until further notice. During this temporary suspension of evening dini…
According to Butte Central’s 2021 salutatorian Amira Bolton, valedictorian Isaac Sholey is “one of the nicest kids you’ll ever meet.”
