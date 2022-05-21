Wall, Sage

School: Butte Central High School
Future plans: Attending the University of Montana Western to study early age education.
Accomplishments: National Honors Society, 4 year tennis letter.
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Loading&hellp;
{{title}}
{{description}}
{{banner}}
{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
(renews at {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}}/month + tax){{action_button}}
Extracurriculars: 2 years of volleyball, 4 years of tennis.
Parents' names: Mollie and Bryan Wall