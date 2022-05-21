Sestrich, Bryson

School: Butte Central High School
Future plans: Attending Highlands College Lineman Program.
Accomplishments: National Honors Society, 3 year basketball letter, 1 year tennis letter
Extracurriculars: 4 years of basketball, 1 year of tennis
Parents' names: John Sestrich and Jami Tregear