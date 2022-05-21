Riojas, George

School: Butte Central High School
Future plans: Attending Montana Tech to study construction
Accomplishments: 3 year football letter, 1 year basketball letter.
Extracurriculars: 3 years of football, 4 years basketball, 4 years of baseball.
Parents' names: Kelci Thatcher and Amanda Krieg