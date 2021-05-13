{{featured_button_text}}
Icopini, Lewis

School: Butte Central

Future plans: Attend U of M and double major in music and accounting

Accomplishments: Eagle Scout 20202, National Honors Society, two-year letter for band, two-year letter for speech and debate, 70 service hours 2017-2021

Extracurriculars: Four years of Key Club, two years of MT board, five years of pep band, two years of youth group, two years of speech and debate, school plays in 2019 and 2021, three years of Boy Scouts

Parents' names: Patricia Danks and Gary lcopini

