Van wreck Thursday morning on Interstate 90

The driver of an eastbound Dodge Caravan, who said he was blinded by the morning sun, collided at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 90 with the rear of a semi that had pulled to the shoulder and was moving back onto the highway after its driver checked the truck's load. The van's driver was its sole occupant, said Montana Highway Patrol Officer Justin Hanson. The driver complained of a headache and was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Eastbound traffic was diverted onto the nearby Fairmont exit.