The “Two Guys Comedy Show” will take the stage at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, of the historic Rialto Community Theatre, 418 Main St. in Deer Lodge. The show features top New York comics Mark Riccadonna and Tom Briscoe and is part of the “Live! At the Rialto” concert series.

Briscoe started his career in Canada and has appeared on stages from New York to Las Vegas and Atlantic City. He entertains with hilarious rants and slants on bad jobs, a good marriage, raising daughters, empty nesting, unsolicited advice and ungracefully aging.

Riccadonna has toured globally, and has been a contributing writer for Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update, performed on Disney Cruise Lines, Red Eye, Live at Gotham, and directed plays for the New York Dream Up Festival.

Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door and are available at Steele’s in Butte and Deer Lodge, Valley Foods, Keystone Family Pharmacy, at the Rialto, and online at www.deerlodgerialto.com.

For details, call 406-846-7900.