Transportation is Lifeline on the Hi-Line

During the past 11 years, the Town Pump Charitable Foundation has donated $27,500 to the no-cost, public transportation entity, a not-for-profit, independent organization.

For folks in Northcentral Montana who need a breezy, easy, free way to get around, Northern Transit Interlocal of Shelby on the Hi-Line provides crucial bus transport to those in need.

“The funding we receive from Town Pump is solely used for the operational cost of the transit,” said Transit Coordinator David R. Irvin.

"NTI is very thankful for companies like Town Pump who give back to their communities. Without corporate donations, we would not be able to provide no-cost transportation to the many people in our area who so desperately need our services." - David R. Irvin, Executive Director - Northern Transit Interlocal

All routes and rides come at no cost, but passengers have an option to donate. The most popular route from Shelby to Great Falls logged 8,031 rides in fiscal year 2021.

In the same time frame, the route from Shelby to Kalispell logged 4,874 rides. Altogether, local rides to and from Browning, Conrad, Cut Bank, Shelby, Sunburst, Sweetgrass and Valier drew 3,867 rides.

Irvin attributes passengers traveling to medical appointments in Great Falls and Kalispell for the busiest routes.

“However, this past year we had a major increase in ridership from Canadian citizens going from Great Falls to the Sweetgrass Border,” he added.

Open to the general public, NTI draws mainly from the 25-to-40 age group. Retired folks, deemed “Medicare travelers,” who may travel from Great Falls to the Canadian border – perhaps to buy less-expensive medications—also comprise the largest rider demographic.

Northern Transit Interlocal, a partnership of Toole County Transit, Glacier County Transit and Pondera County Transit, was founded in 2007. It has provided over 75,000 rides since then, including a re-cord 16,123 rides in 2019.

The Montana Department of Transportation primarily funds NTI and its partners. Local governments, corporate donations and passenger donations also fund the no-cost transportation to the general public.

“NTI has grown considerably since 2007 and continues to improve upon the service it pro-vides our local communities,” said Irvin, who came on board as executive director in 2016.

Awarded the Montana Transit of the Year in 2018 and in 2020, NTI uses joyful slogans: “Enjoy the Ride” and “Get on the bus/Leave the driving to us!”

“NTI employees take pride in what we do and love to help the communities we serve,” said Irvin. “We take safety first and in our 13 years of service there has never been an accident with passengers on board. We have a very supportive board of directors that work with me, so we all understand what goals we have for the future of NTI with growth. No matter who and where we serve, you will get first class transportation from NTI.”

COVID put a wrench into numbers, as NTI experienced a 54% reduction in ridership from April 2020 to January2021. The pandemic shut down the business for two full weeks in April 2020, but since then NTI logged 19,372 rides.

“However, since January 2021 to the current date, we are seeing an 18% re-bound in ridership. I believe we could be back to a normal ridership in another years’ time.”

NTI employs nine transportation drivers and 11 workers total.

Deb Brandon, a former Toole County commissioner, and Page Nagy, former transit coordinator, were instrumental in getting NTI oﬀ the ground.

Since Irvin boarded, he has boosted Internet technology to make it easier for passengers to decipher the schedule and secure reservations online.

Irvin said NTI is one of many public transportation companies in Montana that uses a similar business model. “In my opinion, NTI is unique with the ways we have been able to reach out to people, so they understand how our system works. We continue to improve upon ways passengers can understand how our no-cost transportation can assist them.”

