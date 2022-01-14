Town Pump commits to donating funds for 1,500 child car seats

A properly sized and installed child car seat can save lives. When a car accident does occur, a car seat can reduce the risk of infant fatality by 71 percent.

Montana law requires that any child under 6 years old who weighs less than 60 pounds travel in an approved child safety seat in the car.

The seat must be appropriate for the child’s height and weight according to the manufacturer’s guidelines. It’s generally not a good idea to use a secondhand or hand-me-down car seat.

A lot of new parents feel sticker shock when they shop for baby’s first car seat. They can be expensive and often create a financial hardship for low-income families.

Town Pump is committed to donating funds for 1,500 child car seats.

Grant applications for Safer Start Montana will open on February7, 2022 and run through March 18, 2022. Grant recipients will be notified in April 2022.

During the spring of 2022, the Town Pump Charitable Foundation will be offering grants to social service organizations and governmental agencies that provide free child car seats to low-income Montana families.

Car Seat Program can help ease the burden for some Montana families

