Town Pump awards $52,000 employee and family member scholarships

Each year, the Town Pump Charitable Foundation provides scholarships for active team members, their children, step-children and grandchildren. Students must be enrolled in full-time undergraduate course of study at an accredited two-year or four-year Montana college or university.

Maximum eligibility for recipients is four years.

The grants may be used for tuition, books, supplies and other education expenses.

Everyone at Town Pump wishes these students a productive college experience.

2021 SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS WERE:

• Wyatt Biggers

• Karry Bowman

• Claire Britton

• Tyler Brockman

• Jasmyne Crawford

• Natalie Dulac

• Sara Ehman

• Rylee Jo Gonzales

• Mercedes Hagen

• DeLaney Hinman

• Kassady Hinman

• Jenna Hodges

• Brook Holland

• Brett Jacobs

• Andrew Johnson

• Baily Ann Johnson

• Tatum Kirschenheiter

• Kathryn Manson

• Danika Murphy

• Hannah O'Dell

• Katelyn Rapp

• Holden Sampson

• Jenna Sanders

• Megan Udeck

• Mackinzie Wilson

• Alivia Wixsten

2021 TOTAL AWARDED: $52,000

