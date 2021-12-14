Tom Staples: 'If any of this gets one more person vaccinated, we win'

Tom Staples is not a doctor, but he is hard-wired to believe in protecting Butte's health.

Staples' father and grandfather both practiced as surgeons in Butte. His father, Dr. Ned Staples, practiced with his grandfather, Dr. James Shields.

"They were constantly saving people's lives, taking care of of people," Staples said.

"We have so many wonderful people volunteering," he said. "I thought if I could do one small thing to contribute to one more person getting vaccinated — if we as a community could save one more person from being seriously, permanently disabled or dying — we all win."

Staples, who is a financial adviser and board president of Mainstreet Uptown Butte, has done a lot more than that. He has taken a leadership role in the drive to get Butte residents vaccinated.

The work is not done, and he's not finished. "We had hoped we would be farther along by now," he said. "But all the more need we have, the more urgency, to encourage or assist or provide the vaccinations however we can."

Overall, Butte-Silver Bow is just a percentage point behind Missoula County in the race to become Montana's most vaccinated county.

"But when I look at the 18-to-29-year-old age group and see that 53 percent are still unvaccinated in Butte-Silver Bow, I realize we've got a lot more to do," he said.

The age cohort means a lot to Staples. He has three kids within it.

"One is vaccinated with Moderna, one with J&J, and one with Pfizer," he said.

*

Staples' heritage as a healer has one other dimension: His godfather was Dr. Thomas Dooley, who became world-famous for his humanitarian work in Vietnam and Laos, establishing hospitals and orphanages.

Dooley, who died of cancer at 34, was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal posthumously, given to his mother by President John F. Kennedy.

Staples has it.

*

Staples modestly deflects a lot of praise he has received for his unquenchable support of the vaccination program. He gives huge and deserved praise to Town Pump Foundation for its staggering financial contribution that funded the cash prizes given to lucky — and vaccinated — Butte residents.

"So many people have worked so tirelessly, endlessly for this," he said, also praising fellow Local Hero awardee Karen Sullivan in particular for the way she handled her duties as Butte-Silver Bow health officer.

And he stresses the horror of the disease for so many.

"So many people dying — dying alone," he said. "Health people believe that the nationwide toll of this disease is greatly underreported, because so many people were not tested because they were already dead."

Not that the recognized numbers aren't bad enough. He referred to Butte's toll — 107 as of early last week, when he spoke to The Montana Standard, although since then eight more local COVID deaths have been reported. "It's so frightening, so tragic," he said. And he cautioned that the local rate of infection is still alarmingly high.

Speaking again of the 18-to-29-year-olds, he says "I don't think it's unwillingness" to be vaccinated. "I just don't think it's on their radar."

He suggests that "we have to take the vaccine to them" with clinics in bars, at sports events, wherever they congregate.

It's evident Staples is nowhere near finished with his community service.

"We have a great town," Staples says, "where you can roll up your sleeves and make a difference."

