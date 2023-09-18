Today's highlight

On Sept. 18, 2020, Supreme Court Justice Ruth badger Ginsburg, a towering women's rights champion who became the court's second female justice, died at her home in Washington at the age of 87 of complications from pancreatic cancer.

On this date

In a. D. 14, the roman Senate officially confirmed Tiberius as the second emperor of the roman empire, succeeding the late Augustus.

In 1793, president George Washington laid the cornerstone of the U.S. Capitol.

In 1850, Congress passed the Fugitive Slave act, which created a force of federal commissioners charged with returning escaped slaves to their owners.

In 1851, the first edition of the new York times was published. In 1947, the national Security act, which created a national Military establishment and the position of Secretary of defense, went into effect.

In 1961, United nations Secretary-General dab Hammarskjold was killed in a plane crash in Rhodesia.

In 1970, rock star Jimi Hendrix died in London at age 27.

In 1975, newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst was captured by the FBI in San Francisco, 19 months after being kidnapped by the Symbionese Liberation army.

In 1987, the psychological thriller "Fatal attraction," starring Michael Douglas and Glenn Close, was released by paramount pictures.

In 2001, a week after the Sept. 11 attack, president George W. bush said he hoped to "rally the world" in the battle against terrorism and predicted that all "people who love freedom" would join.

In 2005, "everybody Loves Raymond" won the Emmy for best comedy in its final season; first-year hit "Lost" was named best drama.

In 2013, former heavyweight boxing champion Ken Norton died in Las Vegas at age 70.

In 2017, Hurricane Maria intensified into a dangerous Category 5 storm, surging into the eastern Caribbean on a path that would take it near many of the islands recently devastated by Hurricane Irma.

In 2018, the death toll from Hurricane Florence rose to at least 37 in three states.