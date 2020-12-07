Three more care home deaths in Butte as virus numbers drop in schools, community

Even with positive COVID-19 cases down in the community and schools, the Butte Silver-Bow Health Department announced three deaths at Big Sky Senior Living in Butte. The assisted-living facility’s first virus deaths bring the county to 37 total deaths, most of them occurring in care homes.
The health department had previously reported three deaths at Beehive Homes, but corrected that figure to two deaths, Health Officer Karen Sullivan said Monday.
The deaths are the saddest possible reminder that every positive case counts, but an encouraging trend is underway in the county.
Last week’s test positivity rate was 29.6 percent, down from 31.4 percent the previous week.
“We want this metric at 10 percent, preferably 5 percent,” Sullivan said.
Over the same period, new cases dropped by 33, and the health department reported a rate of 129 cases per 100,000 population, down from 142.
These numbers and a strong recovery in occupied hospital bed and ICU space at St. James Healthcare indicate progress, but the county still has a long way to go, Sullivan said.
Numbers have dropped more noticeably in county schools.
Following the post-Halloween COVID surge, the Butte School District No. 1 School Board hosted two special meetings in November to decide whether the schools would stay open. After three weeks of steady decline in positive cases in schools, district Superintendent Judy Jonart is confident that in-school learning is working, and already plans to continue in-school learning with a remote learning option going into next year. Only a drastic change in virus numbers would be cause to consider an alternative, Jonart said.
“I think that families need to know they can count on it,” Jonart said. “They can count on the schools being open right now.”
The week of Nov. 9, the district had 59 students and 18 staff members test positive, and over 300 students and 15 staff members quarantined. A total of 16 classes went remote.
Last week, only 10 students and two staff members tested positive, 83 students and five staff were quarantined, and two classes went remote.
The district administration and the health department took a hard line from the beginning, and Jonart defended her position in presentations to the board in the midst of the surge. Jonart argued then that having students in a carefully regulated environment would ultimately reduce cases in schools, and argued that in-school learning was an overall gain for families. She also said that since the health department has a special focus on schools, having school in session improves the effectiveness of contact tracing.
The recent trend is the best indication of where the schools sit now. For the year, the district’s case numbers are as high as anywhere in the state. As of the Dec. 2 update from the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, only three high schools in the state had reported more cases than Butte High School’s 60 total positive cases, with 49 positive students, and 11 positive staff for the year.
When cases spiked in the first half of November, there was a small increase in the number of students who switched to remote learning, Jonart said.
Jonart has repeatedly emphasized that adhering to COVID protocols and offering both in-school and remote learning doubles the responsibility of school administrators, teachers and other staff.
On Monday, the school board approved the governor’s COVID relief funds rewarding district personnel for their effort. Jonart said they more than earned it.
“Anything would help right now,” Jonart said. “Teachers never make enough money in my opinion.”
According to Kevin Patrick, director of the school district business office, full-time teachers and administrators will receive a one-time payment of $1,000, all other staff who worked over 20 hours per week will receive $500, and those who worked under 20 hours will receive $250. Substitute teachers who worked over 40 days will be paid $250 as well.
To Jonart, the students themselves are also unsung heroes. They contribute every day to the decline in cases by following safety protocols in school and at home, but also made videos and messages for the school website encouraging a COVID-safe Thanksgiving.
“The students are very, very good,” she said. “They’re wearing their masks, they’re conscientious about their distancing. They’re really good about it. Kudos to them. They’re doing their part to keep schools open. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
The district has encouraged safe community practices through constant memos to parents, and was even able to offer students and their families unlimited, free video chats through Microsoft Teams over the Thanksgiving holiday.
Jonart said restrictions the health department issued to businesses on Nov. 10 have had an impact, but it’s the community’s response which makes the biggest difference.
“The things that the community is doing — their due diligence — has really had a positive impact on our schools, and I can’t be more appreciative,” Jonart said.
Sullivan shared this sentiment, adding that the health department plans to bring back a recognition program to celebrate community members who make a difference. The department’s Healthy Butte Heroes campaign has been on hold due to the pressure the pandemic put on the department, but Sullivan said it’s returning in honor of the steps community members have taken to reduce the county case count.
Three weeks back, the health department for a week encouraged the mildly symptomatic not to get tested while the Southwest Montana Community Health Center responded to a staff shortage. Cases have since dropped, and the number of people seeking tests has dropped accordingly. Sullivan said data indicates the decrease in positive cases is a true reflection of what’s happening in the community.
If schools are a microcosm of community health, as Jonart has suggested, then there has indeed been an improvement.
Sullivan said the health department is still yet to trace a single transmission of COVID-19 within the doors of district schools.
The county now has 324 active cases community-wide.
Even though case numbers declined last week, contact tracing revealed that the number of close contacts identified increased slightly to 502 close contacts.
“We continue to ask community members to limit their contacts as much as possible,” Sullivan said.
