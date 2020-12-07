Three more care home deaths in Butte as virus numbers drop in schools, community

Even with positive COVID-19 cases down in the community and schools, the Butte Silver-Bow Health Department announced three deaths at Big Sky Senior Living in Butte. The assisted-living facility’s first virus deaths bring the county to 37 total deaths, most of them occurring in care homes.

The health department had previously reported three deaths at Beehive Homes, but corrected that figure to two deaths, Health Officer Karen Sullivan said Monday.

The deaths are the saddest possible reminder that every positive case counts, but an encouraging trend is underway in the county.

Last week’s test positivity rate was 29.6 percent, down from 31.4 percent the previous week.

“We want this metric at 10 percent, preferably 5 percent,” Sullivan said.

Over the same period, new cases dropped by 33, and the health department reported a rate of 129 cases per 100,000 population, down from 142.

These numbers and a strong recovery in occupied hospital bed and ICU space at St. James Healthcare indicate progress, but the county still has a long way to go, Sullivan said.

Numbers have dropped more noticeably in county schools.