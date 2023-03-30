Having guests in for Easter and not sure what to serve? Here are three enticing ideas.

1. Sugar shack feast. Enjoy a French Canadian tradition with ham, hashbrowns, sausages, baked beans, omelettes, pancakes and fried pork rinds called oreilles de crisse, all generously drizzled with maple syrup.

2. Traditional Easter dinner. Delight everyone’s tastebuds with a leg or rack of lamb served with a fresh salad like arugula with berries and a vegetable dish like scalloped potatoes or cauliflower au gratin.

3. Vegetarian brunch. Open-faced sandwiches with avocado and egg, a leek quiche, puff pastry with spinach or mushrooms, pan-fried vegetables, spring salad, pasta and chickpea soup — with various veggie options, you’re sure to keep everyone delighted.

Visit your local shops to find the ingredients you’ll need. And don’t forget the ideal beverage pairings to accompany your dishes!