This isn't Butte, is it?

I moved to Butte in June excited to become a part of a community I’ve long admired. Arriving during Pride Month, I was thrilled to see Pride flags flying at local government buildings and in businesses and homes throughout town. I knew I had found a home where anyone who wants to believe in Butte will be welcome. When I hung a Pride flag outside my own house, respectfully displayed lower than the US flag I also flew, I did so without a second thought. When both flags disappeared over the weekend of August 21st, I brushed it off as a prank by returning college students or something equally harmless. I merely ordered more and hung both flags back up the next weekend when they arrived. Monday morning, I went out to get the paper off the front step and enjoy the crisp morning air only to discover that while the US flag remains flying, the Pride flag is gone after two whole days on display. My LGBTQ friends and loved ones remind me that I should be grateful it’s just a flag missing and not spray paint on the house, a smashed window, or worse, all of which I know is true and are fears LGBTQ Montanans have to live with every day. However, even though I’ve only been a Butte resident myself for a short time, I know this kind of cowardly hostility to the LGBTQ community and allies is not what Butte is. I hope whoever has taken the flags does so because they want to fly one of their own, but can’t afford one. And I hope my neighbors will join me in displaying Pride so that these needy flag thieves will have plenty of selection around town. Meanwhile, I’m off to hang yet another Pride flag.